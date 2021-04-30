Commissioner asks strict SOPs compliance against COVID-19

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and busy business places which were overcrowded in order to avert the spread of pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and busy business places which were overcrowded in order to avert the spread of pandemic.

He directed the officers concerned to motivate the people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 which he said is essential to save them from the pandemic.

Besides, the people should also be motivated through awareness campaign to ensure social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the commissioner also asked the officers concerned to implement the directives of imposing ban on indoor service in the restaurants.

He also directed Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bekha Ram, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer to hold meeting and prepare comprehensive plan for prevention of COVID-19.

The health department officials gave detailed information to the commissioner about the problems being faced by them. The commissioner assured them that all their grievances would be addressed on priority basis.

It was suggested in the meeting that in view of the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government should be requested to stop supplying oxygen to the industries so that they would not face oxygen shortage in case of emergency.

The commissioner also directed the officers concerned to take steps for issuing test results of Coronavirus within shortest possible time. He also directed the concerned officers to keep their spirits high and play their vital role in preventing the spread of the virus by using their abilities with confidence.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that all efforts are being made to control the virus and implement SOPs. He further informed that with the help of Pakistan Army, masks are being distributed among the worshipers by visiting Masajid in different parts of Hyderabad.

Besides, fumigation is also being carried out at the entrances and exits of Masajid, he informed and added that distribution of awareness pamphlets is also the part of the said campaign.

Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon also briefed about steps being taken to tackle the recent wave of Coronavirus including increase of beds in hospital with enhancement of number of ventilators and sufficient stock of oxygen cylinders.