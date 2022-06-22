Commissioner asks to resolve Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway land acquisition issue

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) to take concrete steps to resolve land acquisition issues for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway without any further delay

He issued the directives while presiding over a review meeting on land acquisition issues for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on Wednesday.

He said, the land of Forest Department was also an issue for the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway for which a legal way should be adopted to avoid any conflict.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction work of roads lying in the limits of Matiari and Jamshoro districts and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

The Director Land Acquisition informed that all issues would be resolved up to July 15, 2022. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.