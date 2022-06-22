UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Asks To Resolve Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Land Acquisition Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) to take concrete steps to resolve land acquisition issues for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway without any further delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has asked the officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) to take concrete steps to resolve land acquisition issues for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway without any further delay.

He issued the directives while presiding over a review meeting on land acquisition issues for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on Wednesday.

He said, the land of Forest Department was also an issue for the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway for which a legal way should be adopted to avoid any conflict.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction work of roads lying in the limits of Matiari and Jamshoro districts and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

The Director Land Acquisition informed that all issues would be resolved up to July 15, 2022. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

