Commissioner Bahawalpur for timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that projects of public welfare should be completed in time and high standards of quality must be maintained.

Addressing a meeting here at his office, he said that concerned officers should improve monitoring of construction work through field visits.

The meeting reviewed several development projects including repair and restoration of Ahmadpur Canal with a cost of Rs 1.762 billion, construction of 30 kilometres lengthy double road from Uch Sharif to Ahmadpur East with a cost of Rs 1.

905 billion, widening of 62 kilometres lengthy road from Yazman to Ahmadpur East with a cost of Rs 1.530 billion, construction of additional ring road in Bahawalpur with a cost of Rs 1.058 billion, up-gradation of thalassemia unit and bone marrow transplant centre at Bahawal Victoria Hospital with a cost of Rs 710 million, construction of sewerage system in Yazman with a cost of Rs 299 million, construction of rest house at Derawar Fort Cholistan with a cost of Rs 96.82 million and development of industrial estate with a cost of Rs 250 million.