BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal here on Friday visited the houses of martyred officers of Pakistan Army on Defence Day and paid rich tribute to the martyrs for their sacrifices for the motherland.

The Commissioner visited the houses of Captain Hassaan Abid Shaheed and Captain Salman Farooq. He appreciated the courage and fortitude of the families.