Commissioner chairs meeting to review different projects

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Deputy Commissioner's Office and chaired a meeting to review different projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Deputy Commissioner's Office and chaired a meeting to review different projects.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Murree Captain (Retd)Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district and officers of various departments.

The Commissioner was briefed regarding revenue matters, ongoing and new development schemes of Rawalpindi city, price control committees, availability of fertilizer, supply of flour, implementation of the Marriage Act, kite flying, census, spring festival and other issues.

All revenue matters including the issue of 'Gardavari', Jamabandi and 'Khewat' should be resolved on a priority basis, he directed the authorities concerned.

Strict action would be taken against the 'Naib Tehsildars', found negligent particularly in any revenue matter including Gardawari, Jamabandi and Khewat, he added.

All Assistant Commissioners should play their active role in improving the system, he said and directed the Assistant Commissioners to create special whatsapp groups for 'Numberdars' so that the revenue matters could be improved.

The Commissioner was informed that the administration would distribute 1447,775 free flour bags among deserving people. 100,000 flour bags would be distributed on daily basis.

In this regard, 232 trucking points have been established across the district.

Free flour bags would be distributed among the deserving people as per the instructions of the Punjab Government, the Commissioner said.

He directed the authorities to continue strict action against kite sellers, makers and flyers.

The Marriage Act should also be implemented strictly, he said adding, the marriage halls violating the rules should be sealed and imposed heavy fines.

Proper security should be provided to the personnel of the ongoing census in the district, he directed.

Display of the price lists should be ensured at all shops and the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran should also be taken onboard, he said.

All officers concerned should play their active role to beautify G.T. Road, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner directed the health department that all health facilities should be provided at the Primary health centers and the centers should also be provided all medical facilities.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities to ensure plantation of 16,000 saplings in colleges.

The beautification work in all the schools should also be accelerated and special attention should be given to the education of children, he directed the officers of the education department.

Murree Road should be made a model area and all encroachments should be removed from Murree Road, he said.

A special spring festival would start in Rawalpindi from March 19 and best possible arrangements should be made for the festival, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the dengue and polio campaigns.