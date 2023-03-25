Commissioner chairs meeting to review progress of ADP schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes.

Director Development, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, SE Highways, Building, National Highways and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 235 new schemes worth Rs 94,564 million were launched in Rawalpindi division under ADP and funds amounting to Rs 7,147 million were released out of budget allocated for the schemes while 71 percent had been utilized.

The Commissioner said that the dangerous and dilapidated buildings of the education department should be given priority. Necessary action should be taken in all such places which have been declared dangerous.

Apart from this, measures should also be taken to provide basic facilities in schools and to improve the educational standards, he added.

The policy guidelines given for the ongoing projects across the division should be followed in accordance with the law, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame, enhancing the pace of work and using quality material, he said adding, timely completion is essential to make the projects effective.

Delayed projects cause hardships to the public instead of convenience, he added.

640 schemes including 405 ongoing and 235 new worth Rs 273,482 million were included across the division under the ADP. A total of Rs 25,928 million funds were released for these schemes while 78 per cent of funds had been utilised.

The ADP included 120 schemes of Attock district, 99 of Chakwal district, 66 of Jhelum district, 52 of Murree district and 303 of Rawalpindi district. 303 schemes of Rawalpindi district including 123 new and 180 existing are being completed.

In Rawalpindi district, 72 projects of road sector, 36 of urban development, 32 of public buildings, six of specialized health care and medical health, 11 of Primary and secondary health care, 33 of WASA, 07 of irrigation, 42 of local government, 26 schemes of school education and 09 of higher education were included.

After completion these schemes would bring convenience to the people of Rawalpindi district, the Commissioner said.