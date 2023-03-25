UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of ADP Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting to review progress of ADP schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes.

Director Development, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, SE Highways, Building, National Highways and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 235 new schemes worth Rs 94,564 million were launched in Rawalpindi division under ADP and funds amounting to Rs 7,147 million were released out of budget allocated for the schemes while 71 percent had been utilized.

The Commissioner said that the dangerous and dilapidated buildings of the education department should be given priority. Necessary action should be taken in all such places which have been declared dangerous.

Apart from this, measures should also be taken to provide basic facilities in schools and to improve the educational standards, he added.

The policy guidelines given for the ongoing projects across the division should be followed in accordance with the law, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame, enhancing the pace of work and using quality material, he said adding, timely completion is essential to make the projects effective.

Delayed projects cause hardships to the public instead of convenience, he added.

640 schemes including 405 ongoing and 235 new worth Rs 273,482 million were included across the division under the ADP. A total of Rs 25,928 million funds were released for these schemes while 78 per cent of funds had been utilised.

The ADP included 120 schemes of Attock district, 99 of Chakwal district, 66 of Jhelum district, 52 of Murree district and 303 of Rawalpindi district. 303 schemes of Rawalpindi district including 123 new and 180 existing are being completed.

In Rawalpindi district, 72 projects of road sector, 36 of urban development, 32 of public buildings, six of specialized health care and medical health, 11 of Primary and secondary health care, 33 of WASA, 07 of irrigation, 42 of local government, 26 schemes of school education and 09 of higher education were included.

After completion these schemes would bring convenience to the people of Rawalpindi district, the Commissioner said.

Related Topics

Education Murree Budget Road Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Jhelum Attock All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

49 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.