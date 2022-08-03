Commissioner, DC visit Ahmadpur East to review flood situation

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Rasulpur and other adjacent areas of Tehsil Ahmedpur East on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Rasulpur and other adjacent areas of Tehsil Ahmedpur East on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Raja Mohammad Qasim Mehboob Janjua, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqer Hussain, Deputy Director Development Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Irrigation Department Kashif Ali and others concerned officers were also present.

The commissioner met the people and asked them about their problems and issued orders on the spot to solve them.

He directed that survey should be completed as soon as possible to estimate the loss of crops from the river passage adjacent to Zamindara Dam.

He further said that flood relief camps should be established and activated, adding he also directed that doctors and other staff of the Health and Livestock Departments, Rescue 1122 should be presented all the time for relief activities.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Head Panjnad.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Khalid Basheer briefed Commissioner about the current flood situation.