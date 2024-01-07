Commissioner DG Khan seeks reports about ongoing uplift work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir sought detailed report on progress of all on-going uplift projects in the division.

He also issued directive to expedite the completion of the projects in order to facilitate the masses as early as possible.

According to official sources, "Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, timeliness have been set to promptly finish public-benefit projects."

The Commissioner sought reports about Cardiology Institute, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and the Gynecology Ward.

Commissioner emphasized maintaining high standards of materials in projects. Priority completion of construction work at Cardiology Institute and timely progress on Teaching Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital, OPD, and Gynecology Ward was stressed.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Luk, Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoe, Principal Medical College Prof. Dr. Asif Qureshi, CEO Health Dr. Idris Laghari, Deputy Director Development Amir Muslim, DHA Shahzad Qadeer, and officers from different departments were also present.