Commissioner Directs Authorities To Remove Encroachments From Banks Of Nullah Lai
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to remove all kinds of encroachments from the banks of Nullah Lai.
Chairing a Disaster Management meeting, the Commissioner ordered the authorities to clear encroachments from the banks of Nullah Lai immediately.
Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, DC Murree, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), MD WASA and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
The Commissioner was informed that rain emergency had been declared in Rawalpindi.
The Commissioner canceled the leaves of all the officers and officials.
14.2 mm rain was record in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Although, at present there was no emergency situation in the city but, all the relevant departments should remain present in the field, he directed.
He further instructed that in Murree also, all the arrangements should be completed to cope with any emergency situation during snowfall and current rains.
The Commissioner directed the DC Murree to remain in close contact with the Islamabad administration.
Entry and exit points of Murree should be monitored, he added.
Special attention should be paid to the low-lying areas where there are high risks of flooding such as Rataamaral, Kattrian, Tipu Road, Dhok Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other areas.
The Commissioner said that Rescue-1122 Early Warning System should be kept effective and functional to avoid any unexpected situation during heavy rain.
The accumulation of mud in the drains across the city, which causes blockages, should also be cleaned, he said adding, all WASA machinery should be kept in the field and stagnant rainwater should be cleared within shortest possible time.
All the government departments should fully cooperate with the Rescue personnel, he directed.
The Commissioner ordered the health department to ensure provision of adequate medical facilities in case of any emergency.
