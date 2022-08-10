UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Early Repair Of Sewerage System

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said basic facilities should be provided to the citizens.

It was the top responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said basic facilities should be provided to the citizens.

It was the top responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting here regarding the construction and maintenance of the sewerage system of Islami Colony, Satellite Town, Akbar Colony, and General Bus Stand Bahawalpur.

He directed the officers of the Public Health Engineering Department that the repair of the ongoing construction sewage system should be completed as soon as possible and made functional.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said measures should be implemented and all problems related to the sewage system in Bahawalpur should be solved on an emergency basis.

He instructed the administrative officers and employees to perform their duties for expediting the restoration of the sewage system.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq Siddique, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, and officers from other related departments were also present.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Saddar All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on A ..

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

45 seconds ago
 'My Karachi Games' to being from next week to prom ..

'My Karachi Games' to being from next week to promote sports in Karachi: Adminis ..

46 seconds ago
 NMU VC calls on Secretary Health South Punjab

NMU VC calls on Secretary Health South Punjab

48 seconds ago
 137 feeders closed in HESCO region due to rains: S ..

137 feeders closed in HESCO region due to rains: Spokesman

49 seconds ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

49 minutes ago
 Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: A ..

Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: Asif Orakzai

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.