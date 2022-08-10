Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said basic facilities should be provided to the citizens.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said basic facilities should be provided to the citizens.

It was the top responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting here regarding the construction and maintenance of the sewerage system of Islami Colony, Satellite Town, Akbar Colony, and General Bus Stand Bahawalpur.

He directed the officers of the Public Health Engineering Department that the repair of the ongoing construction sewage system should be completed as soon as possible and made functional.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said measures should be implemented and all problems related to the sewage system in Bahawalpur should be solved on an emergency basis.

He instructed the administrative officers and employees to perform their duties for expediting the restoration of the sewage system.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq Siddique, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, and officers from other related departments were also present.