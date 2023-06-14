UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Make DPS Campuses Functional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to make DPS Campuses in Jaranwala fully functional on urgent basis.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that two DPS campuses were established in Jaranwala and now additional classrooms would be constructed in these campus in addition to setting up a new campus in Chak Jhumra to facilitate the people of this area.

She directed the Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi to evolve estimates for DPS projects so that both campuses of Jaranwala could be made functional on war-footing.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi, Principal of Divisional Public school (DPS) main campus Shahid Mehmood, and others were also present in the meeting.

