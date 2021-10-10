UrduPoint.com

Commissioner directs to set up DC counters at mega stores

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah directed the officials concerned to set up Deputy Commissioner(DC) counters at all major mega stores in the division to ensure the provision of daily use items to residents on official rates.

According to Commissioner office spokesman, Gulzar said that no one would be allowed to visit the vegetable and fruit markets and inspect the bidding process other than the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates of the areas.

He directed the officials to set up markets on the pattern of Sasta bazaars along with all wholesale markets so that the people could benefit from government-subsidized flour, sugar and other commodities.

He also directed to inform the public about the prices of these items including flour and sugar through the digital network.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner General Maleeha Isaar said that the prices of flour and sugar in the Rawalpindi division were more stable than other divisions.

She said that the sale of flour was being ensured at the rate of Rs 540 per 10 kg fixed by the government while sugar would also be provided to the residents of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal within two days at the rate of Rs 90 per kg.

"There is a slight difference in the prices of groundnut and mung bean which will be rectified soon" she added.

