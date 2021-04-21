Commissioner directs to strictly observe SOPs at Ramzan Bazaar

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to strictly ensure implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs) at all Ramzan Sasta bazaars in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to strictly ensure implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs) at all Ramzan Sasta bazaars in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting to review anti- Covid 19 arrangements here at the Commissioner office, he directed that wearing masks must be ensured at all government and private places as a prevailing wave of this deadly virus was more lethal as compared to the previous ones.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the commissioner that 65,133 people have jabbed themselves with anti-covid vaccine at 24 centres of the district with 2174 in the last 24 hours.

He further updated that a total of 27646 confirmed cases has been reported in the division, so far, out of which 22538 belonged to District Rawalpindi,1090 from Chakwal,1826 from Attock and 2146 from from District Jehlum.

"1002 have died to date while 23466 were recovered after treatment in the division", he said.