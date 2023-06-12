UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Dismayed At Delay In Repair Of Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has expressed dismay over unnecessary delay in repair of various roads and directed the officers concerned to complete the project on priority basis.

During a meeting, she reviewed the situation of repair work on Sargodha Road and said the project was facing delay only due to negligent and lethargic attitude of the departments concerned. She said that roads were the main way of communication for general public and delay in the repair work would not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo to probe the matter and submit a report as to why patch work project was being delayed and who were responsible for it, so that proper action could be taken against the negligent.

She also directed the officers of Water & Sanitation Agency to complete road cuts on urgent basis so that people could be provided with the best communication facilities as early as possible.

