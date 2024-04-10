Commissioner Distributes Gifts Among Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Wednesday and distributed sweets and gifts among destitute and neglected children residing in the bureau on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Accompanied by the CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, Commissioner Randhawa visited the children’s hostel and interacted with the young residents.
He also cut Eid cake with the bureau’s children.The commissioner inspected various sections of the bureau, acknowledging the efforts of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and the bureau officers in making special arrangements for the children on Eid-ul-Fitr.
