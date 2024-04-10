Open Menu

Commissioner Distributes Gifts Among Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner distributes gifts among children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Wednesday and distributed sweets and gifts among destitute and neglected children residing in the bureau on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Accompanied by the CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, Commissioner Randhawa visited the children’s hostel and interacted with the young residents.

He also cut Eid cake with the bureau’s children.The commissioner inspected various sections of the bureau, acknowledging the efforts of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and the bureau officers in making special arrangements for the children on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Young Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

8 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

16 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

16 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

16 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

16 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

17 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan