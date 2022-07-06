UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Emphasizes Making Artisan Workshop Hala A Success

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner emphasizes making artisan workshop Hala a success

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has called upon the officers of Sindh Small Industry to launch effective publicity of the construction of artisan workshop and residential quarters in Hala district Matiari so that the people could aware of the efforts of Sindh Government for their welfare

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday regarding the Sindh Government project of artisan workshop and residential quarters, the commissioner said that the provincial government had designed this project for the poor artisans.

He directed to provide application forms of the residential quarters to the needy artisans of Hala free of cost.

He also directed to maintain a record of the forms issued to the artisans in Hala as he was planning to request Sindh government for accepting applications from the needy artisans of Hyderabad and other areas against the remaining residential quarters.

He also asked the officers of Sindh Small Industries to organize an artisans workshop within 15 days so that artisans could be aware of the benefits of the project.

