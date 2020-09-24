Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday expressed anger at Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) after taking notice of social media posts narrating tales of polio vaccinators passing through the sewerage water in streets to have access to kids in need of immunization

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday expressed anger at Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) after taking notice of social media posts narrating tales of polio vaccinators passing through the sewerage water in streets to have access to kids in need of immunization.

Commissioner ordered Wasa to drain out water from Pir colony and other areas immediately stating that polio workers were our heros and their services were commendable, said an official release.

He said that our sisters who perform duty of immunizing kids against polio are our pride and we all must sense our responsibility and support polio workers performing a duty of national importance.

He ordered Wasa to open complaint cells and respond to public complaints swiftly.

He said that a summary has been sent to provincial government to replace old sewerage and water supply lines. Meanwhile, it was learnt that Wasa has completed desilting of sewerage water and mud in troubled areas pointed out on social media.