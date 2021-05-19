Commissioner expresses annoyance over delay in electric poles fixing by HESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed annoyance over delay in installation of electric poles from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and asked the Chief Technical Officer HESCO that about causes of delay despite passage of 15 days granted time.

The court had ordered the removal of encroachments including electric poles, which are causing hindrance in smooth traffic flow at Autobahn and other roads of Hyderabad therefore, the authorities concerned should prepare a comprehensive strategy for uprooting these poles and its re-fixing at the earliest, he said.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office with the officers of departments concerned on Wednesday, the Commissioner maintained that strict legal action will be taken against those officers who found negligence in duty in this regard.

The commissioner on the occasion also held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Executive Officer HESCO and informed them that the electric poles installed at Autobahn Road is not only creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic but also causing incidents.

Autobahn Road is a commercial locality from where HESCO receives hundred percent recovery; therefore, these electric poles should be uprooted and re-fixed at safe points, he emphasized.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and officers of Municipal Committee Qasimabad to provide details about the taxes applicable on installation of electric police and power transformers so that further necessary action could be initiated.

The Chief Technical Officer HESCO while briefing the Commissioner that the organization has been engaged in identification of such type of electric poles in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas so that the same could be uprooted and re-fixed to safer points. He assured that the work in this regard will be completed soon.