Commissioner for crackdown against illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed crackdown against illegal constructions in the city.

He ordered metropolitan corporation, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and PHATA for taking action immediately and to dealt with illegal constructions and by-laws violators with iron hands.

Commissioner ordered to cancel the Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) of those who made constructions against approved maps.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Saturday. He hinted strict departmental action against the official concerned over illegal constructions.

He also ordered officials to make the process of commercial constructions permission more easier and play their role for betterment in business environment according per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked all departments to work together for betterment of commercial infrastructure.

Javed Akhtar also constituted a committee regarding commercial conversion of city roads.

DG MDA will be the chairman of the committee besides this Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, CO Muncipal Corporation, inspector traffic police, architect Abdul Qadir and town planners Aftab and Ijaz Shah will be the members of the committee.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and other officials attended the meeting.