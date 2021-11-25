Commissioner for making plantation campaign a success in Rawalpindi division

UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday directed the all the government departments concerned to play their role to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success and set up nurseries in their respective office premises

Chairing a meeting held here to review progress of Tsunami Tree Plantation Campaign in Rawalpindi region, he instructed the officers to promote plantation of local species that are native to the climate and grow faster.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), ADC Headquarters Abdullah and representatives of education, Forest, Local Government, Environment, WASA, RDA and Pakistan Railways.

During the briefing, the authorities informed that 28,242 saplings would be planted in different schools and parks and the target of plantation of 200,000 saplings would be achieved by the PHA during this season.

The meeting was informed that millions of saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi district to make the Tsunami Tree Plantation Campaign a success.

The commissioner said all the departments should set up nurseries in their offices where local plants should be grown.

In all hilly areas like Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, the species of mountain areas should be planted.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure maximum plantation at all available sites in housing societies so that the greenery could be enhanced in the region besides planting saplings along both sides of GT Road, Highways and Motorways.

He asked the officers to plant fruit trees and ornamental plants on the public land which would not only help reduce environmental pollution but also provide food to the birds.

He further said people should also be encouraged to come forward and play a role to make the Tsunami Tree plantation campaign a success.

