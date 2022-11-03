Commissioner for preservation of historical, heritage buildings

UrduPoint.com

The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad and Jamshoro and Culture department officers to cooperate with the Endowment Fund Trust for the preservation of the historical and national heritage buildings and ensure provision of necessary facilities to them

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall on Thursday.

In the meeting, Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund said that an international conference will be held in Basant Hall Hyderabad in the first week of December 2022 in which archaeologists will be invited.

A conference will also be held in Sehwan in February 2023 to take forward the work by taking advantage from the experience of international archaeologists, Akhund said.

The commissioner said that nations are recognized by their historical and cultural heritage, so it is imperative to preserve the cultural heritage.

The meeting deliberated on the restoration of Sehwan Fort, Rannikot, Tapidari school (Revenue Building), restoration of Old Campus and other historical buildings of Hyderabad.

Abdul Hameed Akhund further said that the restoration work of the historic forts of Sehwan and Ranikot was in progress while the buffalo shed established there should immediately be removed for establishing a museum there.

He said that the Endowment Fund Trust was also working on the restoration of Manchar Lake so that the livelihood of the fishermen can be increased.

He said that two books on the history of Sindh were published by the Endowment Fund Trust, while the book containing the history of the rule of the Kalhora dynasty will be published soon.

On this occasion, the Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs of Hyderabad and Jamshoro to ensure the supply of land required for the establishment of the museum and laboratory to the Endowment Fund Trust.

