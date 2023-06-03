Commissioner for proper disposal of bird-attracting waste in airport surroundings

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the officials of local bodies concerned to ensure cleanliness around the airport to avoid any untoward incident, which could occur due to birds within the limits of the airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the officials of local bodies concerned to ensure cleanliness around the airport to avoid any untoward incident, which could occur due to birds within the limits of the airport.

He directed to ensure the lifting of garbage by deputing a dedicated official and monitoring the cleanliness process.

He stated this while chairing a meeting, according to a communiqu� here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman , MD Solid Waste Management Authority Imtiaz Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Deputy Commissioner East Tabriz Murri, Administrator DMC Malir Abdul Halam Jagirani, Director Airport Civil Aviation Sadiqur Rahman. Manager Airport Tahir Sikandar and others were present.

The Commissioner said that the arrival of birds in the airspace or on the runway could cause any danger to air transport.

The airport officials told the Commissioner that measures were being taken in cooperation with the district administration to make the airspace safe from birds.

The Commissioner stressed the need to continue these efforts and take better measures, especially in view of Eid-ul-Adha and expected monsoon rains.

The meeting also formed a committee under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Malir in this regard.

The officials of the organizations concerned would be members of the Committee and they would be in touch with each other through Whatsapp for immediate action.

The meeting further discussed taking measures to prevent residents of the settlements near the airport from throwing garbage and throwing food and drink items for birds on their roofs.

The meeting was also informed that help from anti-polio workers would be sought to create awareness through pamphlets and leaflets.