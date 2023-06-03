UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Proper Disposal Of Bird-attracting Waste In Airport Surroundings

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Commissioner for proper disposal of bird-attracting waste in airport surroundings

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the officials of local bodies concerned to ensure cleanliness around the airport to avoid any untoward incident, which could occur due to birds within the limits of the airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the officials of local bodies concerned to ensure cleanliness around the airport to avoid any untoward incident, which could occur due to birds within the limits of the airport.

He directed to ensure the lifting of garbage by deputing a dedicated official and monitoring the cleanliness process.

He stated this while chairing a meeting, according to a communiqu� here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman , MD Solid Waste Management Authority Imtiaz Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Deputy Commissioner East Tabriz Murri, Administrator DMC Malir Abdul Halam Jagirani, Director Airport Civil Aviation Sadiqur Rahman. Manager Airport Tahir Sikandar and others were present.

The Commissioner said that the arrival of birds in the airspace or on the runway could cause any danger to air transport.

The airport officials told the Commissioner that measures were being taken in cooperation with the district administration to make the airspace safe from birds.

The Commissioner stressed the need to continue these efforts and take better measures, especially in view of Eid-ul-Adha and expected monsoon rains.

The meeting also formed a committee under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Malir in this regard.

The officials of the organizations concerned would be members of the Committee and they would be in touch with each other through Whatsapp for immediate action.

The meeting further discussed taking measures to prevent residents of the settlements near the airport from throwing garbage and throwing food and drink items for birds on their roofs.

The meeting was also informed that help from anti-polio workers would be sought to create awareness through pamphlets and leaflets.

Related Topics

Karachi Tabriz Malir Imtiaz Ali From Airport Rains

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

14 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

13 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

13 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

11 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.