Commissioner For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday paid surprise visit to Hala Naka water filtration plant and expressed displeasure over inadequate arrangements for provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Hyderabad.

Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Managing Director of Hyderabad Development Authority Zahid Khemtio visited the filtration plant and reviewed arrangements for chlorination and treatment of water for the people.

The commissioner expressed annoyance over the executive engineer of Hyderabad Development Authority for not taking required steps about proper treatment of potable water to the people.

Baloch said it was the responsibility of the administration to provide clean and treated water to the citizens as water borne diseases were on the rise in the city due to use of contaminated water.

He also expressed annoyance over unavailability of chlorine and other chemicals required for water treatment and asked for third party examination of water samples so that clean and treated water could be provided to the people of Hyderabad.

The commissioner also inspected different parts of the filtration plant and said any negligence in the water treatment process could pose danger to the lives of innocent citizens therefore efforts should be made to provide clean drinking water to the people.

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

