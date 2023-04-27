UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Taking Steps To Enhance Cotton Production

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner for taking steps to enhance cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak while presiding over a review meeting on cotton cultivation, on Thursday said that Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister ordered measures on war footing basis to increase cotton production in Multan division like other parts of the province.

He said that cotton production has been decreasing for the past several years and preparation of quality seed was indispensable for improving the crop.

He directed officials concerned to ensure quality seed with the consultation of experts.

Mr Khattak said that cotton was white gold and an important source of foreign exchange and ordered steps to increase the per-acre cotton production.

Giving suggestions about increasing cotton production, the well-known industrialist Khawaja Anees said that the need of cotton in the country was 10.5 million bales. While the current cotton production in Pakistan was 4.6 million bales.

There was a need to resolve the problems of farmers and cotton ginners while improving the research sector and the cotton research institute needs to play an ideal role and strengthen it.

He said that sugarcane crop was being cultivated in cotton areas and there was a dire need to launch a special awareness campaign.

Officers from the relevant departments were present in the meeting.

