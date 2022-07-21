Commissioner forms committee for upgradation of cricket grounds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has formed a committee for the upgradation of cricket grounds.

Deputy Commissioners, Divisional and District Sports Officers and South Punjab Cricket Association representatives would be the members of the committee.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Thursday.

He directed officials for rehabilitation of the cricket grounds and to devise a plan for day and night matches.

Commissioner also ordered sports department officials to hold games on the eve of Pakistan Golden Jubilee.

Sports activities could bring positive change in the society and asked officials to organize sports competitions for people from all walks of life.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, DC Multan Tahir Wattoo, DC Khanewal Shahid Farid, ACs Ayub Bukhari, Khawaja Umair, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem, District Sports Officer Farooq Latif were present.