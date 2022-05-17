UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Imposed Section 144 To Surround Exam Centers In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Commissioner imposed section 144 to surround exam centers in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Ghawar Khan Leghari, on Monday said that to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of SSC Part I & II examinations 2022, Section 144 of the CRPC within the jurisdiction and surrounding the examination centers has been imposed throughout the Larkana Division.

He directed the Officers of Larkana Police Range; strictly implement the section 144, stoppage of operating photo state machines within the surrounding the exam centers, security of the candidates and exam invigilation staff and enhancing security personal deployment at sensitive centers, stoppage of interference of irrelevant persons in the premises of the exam centers to curb the copy culture.

In case of contravention, area police have been ordered to initiate legal action under Rule 144 Section 188 PPC.

Commissioner Larkana Division also directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and officers of education department and concerned educational board officers for surprise, random visits through vigilance teams to ensure fair and transparent examination process, he directed.

Power distributing company SEPCO had been directed to ensure un-interrupted power supply during examination hours to all centers across the region so that candidates may not face any difficulty.

Related Topics

Police Education Company Larkana May All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

21 minutes ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

31 seconds ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

33 seconds ago
 Law minister condoles sad demise of former Additio ..

Law minister condoles sad demise of former Additional Secretary MoL&J

34 seconds ago
 Putin Holds Meeting With Pashinyan in Moscow

Putin Holds Meeting With Pashinyan in Moscow

36 seconds ago
 Prime Minister condemns Karachi blast; calls for e ..

Prime Minister condemns Karachi blast; calls for ensuring protection of masses' ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.