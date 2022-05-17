Commissioner imposed section 144 to surround exam centers in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Ghawar Khan Leghari, on Monday said that to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of SSC Part I & II examinations 2022, Section 144 of the CRPC within the jurisdiction and surrounding the examination centers has been imposed throughout the Larkana Division.

He directed the Officers of Larkana Police Range; strictly implement the section 144, stoppage of operating photo state machines within the surrounding the exam centers, security of the candidates and exam invigilation staff and enhancing security personal deployment at sensitive centers, stoppage of interference of irrelevant persons in the premises of the exam centers to curb the copy culture.

In case of contravention, area police have been ordered to initiate legal action under Rule 144 Section 188 PPC.

Commissioner Larkana Division also directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and officers of education department and concerned educational board officers for surprise, random visits through vigilance teams to ensure fair and transparent examination process, he directed.

Power distributing company SEPCO had been directed to ensure un-interrupted power supply during examination hours to all centers across the region so that candidates may not face any difficulty.