Commissioner Inaugurates Registration Process Of Qingqi Passenger & Loader Rickshaws

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday inaugurated a regular campaign for registration of Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rashid Mehmood and Superintendent of Police, Traffic Munir Hashmi were also present on this occasion.

After the registration process, the zoning process of the city would be completed, the Commissioner said.

According to Qingqi zoning, the route permits would be issued, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

Regular stands would also be allocated for parking the loader rickshaws, the Commissioner informed.

The Commissioner further said that Rawalpindi city was facing traffic problems due to the non-registration of thousands of Qingqi passengers and loader rickshaws.

The administration had given six months' amnesty to Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, that special registration counters had been established at two different places in Rawalpindi for the registration of the passenger and loader rickshaws.

Vehicle Inspection Centers would also be open seven days a week for fitness certification of the passenger and loader rickshaws, he added.

