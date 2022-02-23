Commissioner inaugurates sports gala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad inaugurated colorful sports gala by lightening flame at Multan Public School Boys Branch here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan and Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed were also present.

The colorful event amazed the parents guests while students performed demonstrations of physical training, taekwondo and gymnastics.

The birds were also used to free.

On this occasion, Dr Irshad Ahmed paying tribute to the students, school administration, teachers and parents said that co-curricular activities played vital role in the development of kids.

He said that grades in education were important but co-curricular activities were also vital.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that all resources were being utilized to make the school a reputed institution.

He said that co-curricular activities were essential for kids' future building.

He said that innovation was brought in teaching and co-curricular system along with improvement of infrastructure.

Principal Multan Public School Uzma Khan thanked the commissioner for concreting water-course alongside the school after 30 years, land demarcation and functioning of filtration plant.