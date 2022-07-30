UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawns of his office, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) had prepared nursery of various trees which would be planted in different parts, green-belts and other available spaces in Faisalabad during the current monsoon season.

He said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution, in addition to combating climate changes. Therefore, the nation should take part actively in the tree plantation campaign to plant maximum trees in greater national interest, he added.

Director General (DG) PHA Naeem-Ullah Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abdullah Cheema and others were also present, and they also planted saplings to take part in the plantation campaign.

