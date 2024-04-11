Open Menu

Commissioner Lahore Visits Children Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner Lahore visits Children Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Children Hospital and distributed gifts and sweets among children.

According to official sources here, the commissioner visited the emergency and children wards. He also inquired after the health of the children.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff who were serving ailing people during Eid days.

He said, "Doctors, paramedics, and cleaners are our real heroes."

The commissioner himself presented ice cream to doctors and paramedical staff besides giving sweets to the cleaning staff.

He further said, "It is a great virtue to bring smiles on the faces of children."

He said that his Eid would have been incomplete if he had not participated in the happiness of these children.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

8 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan