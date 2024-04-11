Commissioner Lahore visits Children Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Children Hospital and distributed gifts and sweets among children.

According to official sources here, the commissioner visited the emergency and children wards. He also inquired after the health of the children.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff who were serving ailing people during Eid days.

He said, "Doctors, paramedics, and cleaners are our real heroes."

The commissioner himself presented ice cream to doctors and paramedical staff besides giving sweets to the cleaning staff.

He further said, "It is a great virtue to bring smiles on the faces of children."

He said that his Eid would have been incomplete if he had not participated in the happiness of these children.