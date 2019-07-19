Commissioner listens to complaints at open kutchery

(@imziishan)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kutchery at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kutchery at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of various departments were also present at the open kutchery. The commissioner said that the purpose of holding these open kachehries is to provide justice to people at their doorstep and to resolve their problems.

He said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. Several complainants attended the kachehri and submitted their applications. The commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers. As many as 20 complaints were submitted at the open kachehri.