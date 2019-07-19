UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Listens To Complaints At Open Kutchery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

Commissioner listens to complaints at open kutchery

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kutchery at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kutchery at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of various departments were also present at the open kutchery. The commissioner said that the purpose of holding these open kachehries is to provide justice to people at their doorstep and to resolve their problems.

He said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. Several complainants attended the kachehri and submitted their applications. The commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers. As many as 20 complaints were submitted at the open kachehri.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Russia's Zakharova Calls Extension of Vyshinsky's ..

53 seconds ago

POA President calls on Japanese ambassador to Paki ..

55 seconds ago

Commissioner holds open court

57 seconds ago

Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Greece - EMSC

1 minute ago

PCB team to visit Bugti Stadium next week

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister to preside over cabinet meet ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.