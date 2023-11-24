Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro have directed the officials to remove the encroachment and other impediments delaying construction of Abdul Sattar Edhi road in Pareetabad

During a visit to the road to check the ongoing works, they asked the officials to ensure the timely completion of the project to provide a better commuting facility to the public.

They directed the officials to remove encroachments blocking the construction of the road. The Commissioner and the Mayor also visited the Tando Agha railway crossing flyover which was being funded by the Sindh Local Government Department.

They checked the high transmission line of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company which was obstructing the bridge's construction. They said they would take up the issue with the HESCO to seek prompt resolution.