Open Menu

Commissioner, Mayor Review Road, Flyover Construction Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro have directed the officials to remove the encroachment and other impediments delaying construction of Abdul Sattar Edhi road in Pareetabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro have directed the officials to remove the encroachment and other impediments delaying construction of Abdul Sattar Edhi road in Pareetabad.

During a visit to the road to check the ongoing works, they asked the officials to ensure the timely completion of the project to provide a better commuting facility to the public.

They directed the officials to remove encroachments blocking the construction of the road. The Commissioner and the Mayor also visited the Tando Agha railway crossing flyover which was being funded by the Sindh Local Government Department.

They checked the high transmission line of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company which was obstructing the bridge's construction. They said they would take up the issue with the HESCO to seek prompt resolution.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Company Visit Road Abdul Sattar Edhi Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

1 minute ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

5 minutes ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

5 minutes ago
 US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday ..

US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday' discounts

5 minutes ago
 15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan beg ..

15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan begins on Nov 25: Dr. Qambrani

5 minutes ago
PPP dismisses internal discord amid Bilawal’s de ..

PPP dismisses internal discord amid Bilawal’s departure to Dubai

27 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for redoubling efforts to p ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for redoubling efforts to protect women against violence, ..

5 minutes ago
 ‘Relief’ in war-shattered Gaza as truce takes ..

‘Relief’ in war-shattered Gaza as truce takes effect in Israeli-Palestinian ..

5 minutes ago
 SIFC reviews existing level of collaboration, appr ..

SIFC reviews existing level of collaboration, approves initiatives to be broache ..

39 minutes ago
 Campaign against unregistered syringes' sale conti ..

Campaign against unregistered syringes' sale continues

34 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim retires from International cricket

Imad Wasim retires from International cricket

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan