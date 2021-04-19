UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan For Arrest Of Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

Commissioner Multan for arrest of profiteers

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed official concerned to arrest shopkeepers involved in profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed official concerned to arrest shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

While chairing a meeting on video-link, the Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan to ensure surprise inspection of shops, operating at street level so that relief should be shifted to masses. The shopkeepers, who are obtaining sugar at the cheapest prices from the government and selling it at exorbitant prices, are enemies of the nation. Such elements should be dealt strictly.

He ordered them to register FIRs and also arrest profiteers as it would surely help discourage overcharging.

The field location of price Control Magistrates should be monitored. He also sought report on show-cause notices, issued to Price Control Magistrates.

The Price Control Magistrates will be punished for demonstrating negligence during the discharge of duties. Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shehzad briefed the Commissioner about people gathering at Ramzan Bazaars.

He noted that a huge number of citizens were visiting these bazaars to avail benefit of subsidy on different commodities.

