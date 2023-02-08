Commissioner orders city beautification in 20 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the heads of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve beauty of the city in 20 days.

She, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar, and heads of various departments, paid a detailed visit to the city and checked various development projects. She said that Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) would commence from February 18. Therefore, all departments should finalise their arrangements as early as possible to hold the festival in a befitting manner.

She directed the PHA officers to make all greenbelts of the city attractive in addition to ensuring plantation of additional saplings in public parks, greenbelts, etc.

Silwat Saeed also interacted with citizens during her visit to the city and assured them of redressing their genuine problems on priority basis by improving service of all departments.

Later, DC Ali Annan Qamar also reached Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked sale of flour at a truck-point on subsidised rate. He directed the officials of food Department to ensure transparency in sale of flour bags to people.

He also directed them to make additional arrangements to save purchasers from hardship of long queues besides maintaining sale and purchase record of the flour bags.