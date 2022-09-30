Commissioner orders restoring each park in Lahore city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Jan has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to restore each and every public park in the provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting at the PHA headquarters, which was attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Director General Zeeshan Javeed, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Ali Abbas Bukhari and others, here on Friday.

The commissioner ordered that all 45 parks of the city should be restored within next four weeks, saying that the PHA DG should monitored the working and performance of each zone in charge and submit a report twice a month in the commissioner's office.

The horticulture authority should beautify its areas and parks with lights in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin celebrations, he said and added that more plantation up-to 30 per cent in parks and green-belts should be ensured.

PHA DG Zeeshan Javeed, while giving briefing on 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign said that all department like LWMC, MCL WASA and PHA were working in a coordinated manner to make the campaign a success, adding that beautification and horticulture works being carried out at Allama Iqbal Airport areas would be completed within next 15 days.

The meeting was briefed that rehabilitation work and tuff-tile installation at service lines of The Mall road would also completed in two days while Shimla Pahari and Empress Road would be included in the next phase of campaign.