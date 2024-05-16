IT Sector's Uplift Key Priority: Shaza Fatima
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the development of IT sector was the first priority and the government welcomed this investment by Pak-Qatar Group in Pakistan's IT infrastructure uplift.
While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pak-Qatar IT Tower, she said there were number of opportunities for our youth in this era of technology.
She said the government is going to digitize economy, governance and society under National Digitalization Plan, adding that digitalization would ensure transparency in the system and facilitation for the masses.
Shaza Fatima said that steps were underway for better IT and Telecommunication infrastructure and connectivity in the country.
She said Pakistan and Qatar have brotherly relations and it is welcoming that investment from Qatar is moving towards IT sector.
She said that Pakistan needed foreign investment as the atmosphere for FDI was conducive.
Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural ceremony of Mars BPO, Minister of State for IT said Pakistan has huge youth population and the BPO sector has a great potential of creating jobs for them.
She said the government recognizes the BPO sector's strategic importance and remains firmly committed to its continued growth.
She said that Ministry of IT & Telecom was working under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, adding the government stands firmly behind the BPO sector and ensure Pakistan's BPO sector reaches even greater heights.
