Punjab Govt Starts Taking Measures To Eliminate Smog, Pollution: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Punjab government has started taking historical measures to eliminate smog and pollution as 599 Pak Seeders and 200 Shredders will be provided to the farmers across the division.
A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan division, Marryam Khan, here on Thursday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that burning crop residues affects on the fertility of the land and increases air pollution.
The implementation of the mega program for smog prevention and air quality index improvement has been started in the province of Punjab, the Commissioner added.
Agricultural machinery to dispose off crop residues without burning and for rice cultivation will also be provided.
Strict action would be taken against those involved in burning crop residues.
Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir while giving briefing said that 667 applications have been received in the division as May 7 was the last date for submission of applications.
The balloting draw for Pak Seeders would be held tomorrow at District Council hall.
Deputy Commissioners, officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.
APP/sak/
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima59 seconds ago
-
Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies1 minute ago
-
Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants11 minutes ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP11 minutes ago
-
57 food stalls sealed, 768 profiteers booked11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of Singapore new PM11 minutes ago
-
NDMA observes School Safety Day with safety kits handover, evacuation drills at federal schools11 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers launched in Paharpur Tehsil21 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams BJP, says party has brought IIOJK to brink of destruction21 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai visits UAJK, emphasises rigorous research on Kashmir conflict21 minutes ago
-
BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid31 minutes ago