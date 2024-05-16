Open Menu

Punjab Govt Starts Taking Measures To Eliminate Smog, Pollution: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Punjab government has started taking historical measures to eliminate smog and pollution as 599 Pak Seeders and 200 Shredders will be provided to the farmers across the division.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan division, Marryam Khan, here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that burning crop residues affects on the fertility of the land and increases air pollution.

The implementation of the mega program for smog prevention and air quality index improvement has been started in the province of Punjab, the Commissioner added.

Agricultural machinery to dispose off crop residues without burning and for rice cultivation will also be provided.

Strict action would be taken against those involved in burning crop residues.

Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir while giving briefing said that 667 applications have been received in the division as May 7 was the last date for submission of applications.

The balloting draw for Pak Seeders would be held tomorrow at District Council hall.

Deputy Commissioners, officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

APP/sak/

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture May

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

57 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

3 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

6 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

9 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan