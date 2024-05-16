Commissioner Seeks Report On Water Filtration Plants
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan sought report about the water filtration plants of the region to ensure availability of clean drinking water to citizens as per the vision of provincial government.
Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the commissioner said that provision of clean drinking water was responsibility of the administration and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.
She said that report would be sent to secretary local government about non-functional water filtration plants. She said that Geo-mapping of the water filtration plants would be conducted across the division.
Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure regular replacement of filters in order to continue facility of clean drinking water for masses.
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima12 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP22 minutes ago
-
57 food stalls sealed, 768 profiteers booked22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of Singapore new PM22 minutes ago
-
NDMA observes School Safety Day with safety kits handover, evacuation drills at federal schools22 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court32 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers launched in Paharpur Tehsil32 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams BJP, says party has brought IIOJK to brink of destruction32 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai visits UAJK, emphasises rigorous research on Kashmir conflict32 minutes ago
-
BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid42 minutes ago