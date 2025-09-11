- Home
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar Reviews Progress On Quetta Development, Beautification Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviewed the progress of the Quetta Development Package and the beautification plan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviewed the progress of the Quetta Development Package and the beautification plan.
Shahzaib Kakar chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday focused on accelerating implementation and removing bottlenecks to ensure timely completion of both initiatives.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, Director Development Zahoor Ahmed, Project Director QDP Rafiq Baloch, and representatives from Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), and National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).
The commissioner issued directive to expedite the relocation of utility infrastructure particularly electricity poles and other services to avoid delays and facilitate smoother execution of the projects.
Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar urged all departments to collaborate closely and intensify efforts across all project sites, including Zarghoon Road and Samungli Road. He emphasized that the successful completion of these initiatives will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city.
Describing the Quetta Development Package and Beautification Plan as transformative, Shahzaib Kakar reaffirmed his commitment to turning Quetta into a modern and vibrant urban center.
