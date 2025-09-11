Govt Will Fully Compensate Flood Victims, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will fully rehabilitate flood-affected citizens and ensure every possible relief reaches them
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will fully rehabilitate flood-affected citizens and ensure every possible relief reaches them.
She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given a clear task for the complete rehabilitation of all families impacted by the floods.
On the second consecutive day of her visit to Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday, Marriyum Aurangzeb inspected flood embankments and reviewed ongoing relief operations. She was accompanied by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu.
The senior minister met with flood-hit residents, listened to their concerns and assured them that the state would stand by its people in this testing time.
She noted that all machinery is actively engaged in the field to safeguard the city from floodwaters, while a special rehabilitation package has been announced by the Chief Minister. Additional boats, life jackets and essential equipment have already been deployed in Jalalpur Pirwala to speed up relief efforts, she maintained.
Highlighting an innovative approach, she said Punjab, for the first time, is using drone technology to deliver dry rations directly to flood victims.
Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan briefed that district departments, including administration and police are actively engaged in relief activities. Following the Chief Minister’s directives, private boats have also been hired to ensure swift evacuation in case of any emergency.
