Open Menu

Govt Will Fully Compensate Flood Victims, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will fully rehabilitate flood-affected citizens and ensure every possible relief reaches them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will fully rehabilitate flood-affected citizens and ensure every possible relief reaches them.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given a clear task for the complete rehabilitation of all families impacted by the floods.

On the second consecutive day of her visit to Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday, Marriyum Aurangzeb inspected flood embankments and reviewed ongoing relief operations. She was accompanied by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

The senior minister met with flood-hit residents, listened to their concerns and assured them that the state would stand by its people in this testing time.

She noted that all machinery is actively engaged in the field to safeguard the city from floodwaters, while a special rehabilitation package has been announced by the Chief Minister. Additional boats, life jackets and essential equipment have already been deployed in Jalalpur Pirwala to speed up relief efforts, she maintained.

Highlighting an innovative approach, she said Punjab, for the first time, is using drone technology to deliver dry rations directly to flood victims.

Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan briefed that district departments, including administration and police are actively engaged in relief activities. Following the Chief Minister’s directives, private boats have also been hired to ensure swift evacuation in case of any emergency.

Recent Stories

IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign f ..

IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services

1 minute ago
 Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Mar ..

Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condol ..

CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family

1 minute ago
 Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedent ..

Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt committed to empower minority students ..

Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..

1 minute ago
 Three air passengers offloaded

Three air passengers offloaded

6 minutes ago
98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested acros ..

98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested across Punjab in 2025

6 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders

Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders

6 minutes ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-st ..

Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-stricken people: Federal Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 European Commission presents new guidelines to enh ..

European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..

57 minutes ago
 PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan