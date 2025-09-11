Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on various cops' requests

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Thursday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. The IGP Punjab directed DIG Establishment-II to provide relief regarding the request of seniority restoration submitted by Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood. Instructions were also issued to DIG Establishment-II for relief on the promotion request of Lady Sub-Inspector Safeena Hanif and the salary disbursement request of Constable Fahad Zulfiqar.
Similarly, instructions were issued to AIG Admin on the transfer request of Lady Junior Clerk Abida Parveen, while directions were given to AIG Discipline to provide relief on the request for correction of ACRs of five Sub-Inspectors. On the request for financial assistance submitted by Constable Fahad Zulfiqar, instructions for relief were issued to Additional IG Welfare and Finance.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
