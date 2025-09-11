Open Menu

Waqas Maqsood Retires From International Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 11, 2025 | 10:27 PM

Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket

Left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood has announced his retirement from international cricket. He represented Pakistan in a solitary T20I in November 2018 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS)

37-year-old Waqas became the 80th player to represent Pakistan in the shortest format of the game at the top level. He returned figures of 2-21 in 1.5 overs in his lone outing for the country.

Faisalabad-born Waqas also played 81 first-class, 56 List A and 68 T20 matches between 2011 and 2023. 20 of his T20 games came in the Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

