CPO Visits Residence Of Martyred Constable, Condoles With His Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited the residence of martyred Constable Muhammad Ashfaq in Chak 164/R-B Mehisan and express solidarity with his family
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited the residence of martyred Constable Muhammad Ashfaq in Chak 164/R-B Mehisan and express solidarity with his family.
The CPO met with the martyr’s family members and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.
He condoled with the family and assured them that the police force stands firmly with them in their grief.
He also interacted with the children of martyred constable and expressed sympathy for them.
CPO Bilal Umar said that police martyrs are pride of the nation and their unprecedented sacrifices deserve the highest tribute.
He said that sacrifices of police martyrs have created a bond of responsibility between the police and the families they left behind.
He praised Constable Ashfaq for displaying extraordinary courage and valor while performing his duty. His sacrifice has written a new chapter of bravery in the history of police force, he added.
The CPO assured that police department would make every possible effort to ensure best education and upbringing of children of martyred constable.
DSP Nishatabad Circle Nadeem Iqbal and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..
Three air passengers offloaded
98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested across Punjab in 2025
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders
Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-stricken people: Federal Ministe ..
European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services57 seconds ago
-
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb58 seconds ago
-
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family1 minute ago
-
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore station, colonies1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister Arora1 minute ago
-
Three air passengers offloaded5 minutes ago
-
98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested across Punjab in 20255 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on various cops' reques ..5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders5 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-stricken people: Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..5 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot57 minutes ago
-
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman57 minutes ago