CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited the residence of martyred Constable Muhammad Ashfaq in Chak 164/R-B Mehisan and express solidarity with his family

The CPO met with the martyr’s family members and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.

He condoled with the family and assured them that the police force stands firmly with them in their grief.

He also interacted with the children of martyred constable and expressed sympathy for them.

CPO Bilal Umar said that police martyrs are pride of the nation and their unprecedented sacrifices deserve the highest tribute.

He said that sacrifices of police martyrs have created a bond of responsibility between the police and the families they left behind.

He praised Constable Ashfaq for displaying extraordinary courage and valor while performing his duty. His sacrifice has written a new chapter of bravery in the history of police force, he added.

The CPO assured that police department would make every possible effort to ensure best education and upbringing of children of martyred constable.

DSP Nishatabad Circle Nadeem Iqbal and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

