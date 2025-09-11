IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management is well awarded with importance of digitalization in power sector towards better speedy and quality services to valuable customers in form of prior intimation regarding billing, approved and emergents shut down etc.

In light of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) directives IESCO has started a comprehensive “Know Your Consumer”(KYC) campaign September 2025, said a press release on Thursday.

During said campaign IESCO field formation i.e. SDOs, Meter Reader Supervisors, Meter Readers have been directed to get verified information/data of IESCO Customer i.

e. CNIC number of tenants & owners of the premises, mobile number of tenants & Owners of the promises, Occupancy status (owner or tenant), Tagging of multiple meters, identification and tagging of all meters installed at the same premises.

Chief Engineer (Commercial) Ghulam Sarwar has requested IESCO valuable customers to cooperate with IESCO field formations / meter readers and provide required information to enhance connectivity with customers and timely information sharing.