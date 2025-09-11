98,335 POs, 38,642 Court Absconders Arrested Across Punjab In 2025
Punjab Police have arrested 98,335 proclaimed offenders (POs), 38,642 court absconders and 19,818 habitual criminals across the province, including the capital city, Lahore so far in 2025
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Thursday that among those arrested, 33,509 POs fall under Category A (wanted in heinous crimes), while 64,826 are Category B offenders. Similarly, court absconders included 8,666 Category A and 29,976 Category B individuals.
The operation also resulted in the arrest of 7,662 Category A and 12,156 Category B habitual criminals. In Lahore alone, police apprehended over 21,000 POs, 15,396 court absconders and 8,470 habitual criminals.
Punjab Police also achieved success internationally by tracking and repatriating 39 POs who had fled abroad, a move that underscores their expanding coordination beyond borders.
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended the police teams involved and instructed that the ongoing crackdown be further intensified. He stressed the importance of direct engagement with complainants and effective information-sharing mechanisms to apprehend dangerous criminals.
Dr. Usman also directed all RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee these operations to ensure accountability and sustained momentum in arresting high-profile offenders.
