Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak

Muhammad Rameez Published September 11, 2025 | 10:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) History has been written in the high mountains of Pakistan, as the first ever all women expedition, organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), has successfully reached the summit of Bari La Peak.

With equal representation from all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, these courageous women came together not just to climb, but to break barriers and prove that Pakistan’s daughters can rise to any peak, said a press release.

Before embarking on their journey, the team received training in basic climbing techniques at the Sadpara Mountaineering Training school under the guidance of renowned climbers Sajid Sadpara and Ashraf Sadpara.

From the rugged grounds of Bari La Base camp, the team pushed higher, and on September 10th, they proudly stood on the summit of Bari La Peak.

ACP, which also sponsored the expedition, said their success is not merely a climb but a statement of resilience, determination, and the immense potential of Pakistani women in adventure sports.

This milestone has been made possible by the vision and leadership of the current President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Maj Gen Irfan Arshad HI ( M).

This is only the beginning and in the years to come, the mighty mountains of Pakistan will echo with the footsteps of women who dare to dream.

