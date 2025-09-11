Pakistan’s 1st Ever All Women Expedition Summits Bari La Peak
Muhammad Rameez Published September 11, 2025 | 10:28 PM
History has been written in the high mountains of Pakistan, as the first ever all women expedition, organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), has successfully reached the summit of Bari La Peak
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) History has been written in the high mountains of Pakistan, as the first ever all women expedition, organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), has successfully reached the summit of Bari La Peak.
With equal representation from all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, these courageous women came together not just to climb, but to break barriers and prove that Pakistan’s daughters can rise to any peak, said a press release.
Before embarking on their journey, the team received training in basic climbing techniques at the Sadpara Mountaineering Training school under the guidance of renowned climbers Sajid Sadpara and Ashraf Sadpara.
From the rugged grounds of Bari La Base camp, the team pushed higher, and on September 10th, they proudly stood on the summit of Bari La Peak.
ACP, which also sponsored the expedition, said their success is not merely a climb but a statement of resilience, determination, and the immense potential of Pakistani women in adventure sports.
This milestone has been made possible by the vision and leadership of the current President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Maj Gen Irfan Arshad HI ( M).
This is only the beginning and in the years to come, the mighty mountains of Pakistan will echo with the footsteps of women who dare to dream.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket
PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary
SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 fami ..
Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crack ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews progress on Quetta deve ..
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Tra ..
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak2 minutes ago
-
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan U17 team set to shine in SAFF Championship 20253 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong3 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash3 hours ago
-
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
PFF names team for SAFF U17 Championship7 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC9 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash23 hours ago
-
Pakistan players progress in ICC Rankings after Tri-Nation Series victory1 day ago
-
Students Olympic Games kicks off September 161 day ago
-
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi1 day ago