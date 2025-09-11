Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Trade”

(@FahadShabbir)

The Prime Minister Youth Program has nominated CEO Muhammad Shaheryar Memon as Focal Person to the Chairman, PM Youth Program, for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages

Born on February 09, 1995, Pakistan, Muhammad Shaheryar Memon is dynamic entrepreneur who holds the unique distinction being the youngest self made millionaire.

Memon’s incredible knowledge and undeniable interest in the field of finance, economy, trade and commerce lead him to pursue his dream business.

He has set an example for people who wants to earn a name in the field of diverse business. His professional and social engagements reflect absolute commitment to national and people’s interests.

Memon started his business from scratch right after completing his A-Levels at the young age of 15.

He dwelled into the luxurious automobile business and started importing sumptuous cars like Audi, Porsche, Lexus and others from abroad as well as from Karachi.

Next, he stepped into the real estate business. His most prominent completed projects include ICHS, Capital Enclave and Liberty Square, Mall of Islamabad and Mall of Jinnah Super.

He owned and participated as CEO in different companies including SMB Builders and Developers since 2022 and Director Memon Business Developers Pvt. Ltd since 2012.

The young CEO focused on stronger business linkages with relevant stakeholders and encouraging entrepreneurial ventures among Pakistani youth.

Belonging to a family with over three decades of excellence in the real estate industry, Memon has also demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy.

His contributions span poverty alleviation, education, human rights advocacy, and clean water initiatives, showcasing his dedication to both entrepreneurial excellence and humanitarian efforts.

This appointment underscores the PM Youth Program’s vision of harnessing the potential of dynamic young leaders to drive national development and international collaboration.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, he said that as a visionary entrepreneur with a unique distinction of being the youngest CEO and self-made millionaire, I lead diverse ventures with strategic insight and innovation, driving growth and impact.

Committed to societal betterment, “I engage in philanthropy and social initiatives and with a global outlook, I foster connections and collaborations for shared prosperity with the global business community,” he said.