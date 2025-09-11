Open Menu

Railways’ One-year Reforms Hailed As Unprecedented; Ministers Review Lahore Station, Colonies

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore station, colonies

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday lauded the performance of Pakistan Railways over the past one year, terming the reforms and improvements as unprecedented in the last 25 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday lauded the performance of Pakistan Railways over the past one year, terming the reforms and improvements as unprecedented in the last 25 years.

The minister, accompanied by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, visited the Pakistan Railways Headquarters and Lahore Station to review recent developments and improvements across various departments, said a press release on Thursday.

Aleem Khan noted that such positive changes are unprecedented in the history of Pakistan Railways and lauded the efforts of the Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi and his outstanding performance, emphasizing that the reforms will directly benefit the common citizen.

Hanif Abbasi highlighted key upgrades, including the modernization of railway saloons, dining cars, and other operational sectors. He shared that private sector participation has been encouraged and that provincial governments are also contributing to the improvement of railway services.

Additionally, new CIP (Commercially Important Person) lounge is being developed in Karachi, modeled after the facility in Lahore. Automation remains a core mission and every effort is being made to make the Railways a successful and efficient institution.

Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the enhanced facilities at Lahore Railway Station, noting the significant relief they provide to passengers.

Earlier, during a meeting at the Railway Headquarters, both Federal Ministers discussed the challenges faced by Lahore’s railway colonies and katchi abadis. Senior railway officials briefed the Ministers on the ongoing reforms within the organization.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also praised the improved quality of food outlets at railway stations and shared various suggestions for further institutional advancement.

Recent Stories

IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign f ..

IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services

58 seconds ago
 Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Mar ..

Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

59 seconds ago
 CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condol ..

CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family

1 minute ago
 Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedent ..

Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt committed to empower minority students ..

Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..

1 minute ago
 Three air passengers offloaded

Three air passengers offloaded

5 minutes ago
98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested acros ..

98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested across Punjab in 2025

5 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders

Crackdown ordered against wheat hoarders

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-st ..

Govt taking all possible measures to help flood-stricken people: Federal Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 European Commission presents new guidelines to enh ..

European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..

57 minutes ago
 PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan