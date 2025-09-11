Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore station, colonies

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday lauded the performance of Pakistan Railways over the past one year, terming the reforms and improvements as unprecedented in the last 25 years
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday lauded the performance of Pakistan Railways over the past one year, terming the reforms and improvements as unprecedented in the last 25 years.
The minister, accompanied by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, visited the Pakistan Railways Headquarters and Lahore Station to review recent developments and improvements across various departments, said a press release on Thursday.
Aleem Khan noted that such positive changes are unprecedented in the history of Pakistan Railways and lauded the efforts of the Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi and his outstanding performance, emphasizing that the reforms will directly benefit the common citizen.
Hanif Abbasi highlighted key upgrades, including the modernization of railway saloons, dining cars, and other operational sectors. He shared that private sector participation has been encouraged and that provincial governments are also contributing to the improvement of railway services.
Additionally, new CIP (Commercially Important Person) lounge is being developed in Karachi, modeled after the facility in Lahore. Automation remains a core mission and every effort is being made to make the Railways a successful and efficient institution.
Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the enhanced facilities at Lahore Railway Station, noting the significant relief they provide to passengers.
Earlier, during a meeting at the Railway Headquarters, both Federal Ministers discussed the challenges faced by Lahore’s railway colonies and katchi abadis. Senior railway officials briefed the Ministers on the ongoing reforms within the organization.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also praised the improved quality of food outlets at railway stations and shared various suggestions for further institutional advancement.
