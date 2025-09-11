Three air passengers offloaded

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 10:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad immigration authorities have foiled an attempt to travel illegally to Europe under the cover of Ethiopian visit visas by three air passengers and offloaded them from Flight No.FZ-356.

According to FIA officials, three air passengers incluidng Atif Shafiq, Muhammad Sufyan and Abdul Rehman had planned to use their Ethiopian visit visas as a route to reach Libya. From there, they intended to attempt illegal entry into Europe through sea routes. However, immigration staff found the travelers suspicious during clearance for Flight No.FZ-356.

The accused passengers belonged to Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Bamber.

Upon initial investigation, they confessed their plan to proceed from Ethiopia to Libya and then attempt illegal migration to Europe by boat.

Therefore, FIA Faisalabad immigration shifted the accused to Composite Circle Faisalabad for further investigation and they would be interrogated further to identify the human smugglers and agents involved in arranging their travel.

FIA officials said that strict action would continue against those attempting illegal migration and their agents who are exploiting the innocent citizens in the name of overseas employment opportunities.

