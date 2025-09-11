Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crackdown

Faisalabad police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar have launched a series of major operations across the district and arrested several hardened criminals wanted in various cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar have launched a series of major operations across the district and arrested several hardened criminals wanted in various cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

The CPO said that no element involved in heinous crimes could escape the grip of law and the police would ensure exemplary punishment for the accused through courts as protection of life and property of citizens is top priority of the police force.

Giving some details, he said that in a high-profile action, Sandal Bar police under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division arrested Ashraf Ilyas alias Malangi, the main suspect in a double murder case. Malangi had opened fire in Chak No.56-JB and killed Azeem and Mohsin in addition to inflicting injuries to Rameez.

In another breakthrough, Factory Area police apprehended Qasim, an absconder wanted for four years in a brutal murder case. He had shot dead Shareen Abbas and injured her son Ashtar Abbas in Khalidaabad over a domestic dispute following separation. SHO Factory Area police station Babar Hussain traced and arrested the accused from Kohat.

Similarly, Gulberg police arrested Munir Ahmad Khan who had been absconding for a year after killing his wife Muneeba in Muhammad Pura by stabbing her with a knife over personal enmity. SHO Gulberg Adeel Akram led the operation and further legal action has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Thikriwala police arrested Mehbood alias Boba who was wanted for three years in an attempted murder case. He along with his accomplices had opened indiscriminate fire on Dawood Ahmad in Chak No.

68-JB after a quarrel, leaving him and two bulls injured. SHO Thikriwala Mian Wajid by using technical resources arrested the suspect and registered further legal proceedings.

In another case, Thikriwala police also apprehended Kashif Masih and Mazhar Irfan, both absconders involved in a robbery where they had snatched a motorcycle, mobile phones and cash from a citizen. Stolen property including the motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

Rodala Road police under supervision of SHO Adil Gulfam arrested Amjad who was wanted for three years in an attempted murder case. He had fired on Muhammad Iqbal and Bilqees Bibi during a dispute over residential property in Chak No.363-GB.

Saddar Samundri police also arrested Anwar wanted for five years in an attempted murder case. He had attacked a police team from Mureedwala during a raid in Chak No.476-GB and resisted the arrest.

In Lundianwala, the police arrested Munir, an absconder wanted for two years in a robbery case. He had snatched cash and a mobile phone from a citizen along with his accomplices. Interrogation revealed his involvement in multiple crimes.

Meanwhile, Dijkot police arrested Nadeem alias Dema, an absconder wanted for two years in an attempted murder case. He had shot and injured a citizen Afzal in Chak 271/R-B over a litigation dispute. SHO Tariq Amir arrested the suspect and started further legal proceedings.

The CPO said that special teams have been constituted to arrest the absconders and purge the district of hardened criminals.

The police would continue operations until all fugitives involved in heinous crimes are brought to justice, he added.